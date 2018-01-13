VIDEO: S.O.S – BadShooter
Mind gamez records/jamzville recording act and afro pop sensation S.O.S is here with a fresh tune titled” BadShooter”, produced by p.style , mixed and mastered by suka sounds, with a mind blowing visuals by Mex films and special guest appearance by Gifty of BBN2017. Download and share. DOWNLOAD
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!