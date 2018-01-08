VIDEO: T-Blinkz – Mic Dibia

FEM ACHIVERS AWARD winning indigenous rapper in Nigeria 2017 known for his stage name T-blinkz mic’dibia came with a big supprise to start up his 2018 with a new song and a visual attach to it as well.

Song which was prod by sir Alexino and visual short by S.O.B in Abakpa-nike Enugu state (Ezebude street UGWUAGO where phynofino the legend of igbo rap watched him perform agidigba featuring Slowdog

Live on stage during the street show put up by him.

Gaining more fans in the south east Nigeria, the raga igbo gboi has decided to let his enemies know they can’t stop him

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch, Download & Listen below:

The post VIDEO: T-Blinkz – Mic Dibia appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

