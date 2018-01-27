 VIDEO: Vice President Bawumia pictured with wife Samira in London – Graphic Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Vice President Bawumia pictured with wife Samira in London – Graphic Online

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

VIDEO: Vice President Bawumia pictured with wife Samira in London
Graphic Online
Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira have been pictured walking the streets of London where the former is currently on a medical leave. The photographs and a video which show the couple walking happily and interacting with
Vice President's photograph indicates he's doing wellGhana News Agency
Healthy looking Bawumia walks streets of LondonGhanaWeb
Bawumia strolls with Samira in London [Photos]Citifmonline
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) –Primenewsghana –Peace FM Online –Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.