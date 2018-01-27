VIDEO: Vice President Bawumia pictured with wife Samira in London – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
VIDEO: Vice President Bawumia pictured with wife Samira in London
Graphic Online
Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira have been pictured walking the streets of London where the former is currently on a medical leave. The photographs and a video which show the couple walking happily and interacting with …
Vice President's photograph indicates he's doing well
Healthy looking Bawumia walks streets of London
Bawumia strolls with Samira in London [Photos]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!