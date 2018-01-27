 VIDEO: Ycee – I Wish | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Ycee – I Wish

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Tinny Entertainment Lead-act – Ycee dishes out the official video to his previously released tune titled “I Wish”.

“I Wish” serves as Ycee Quick rap switch Up which he delivers on his own artistic level.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and Enjoy!

