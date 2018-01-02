 Violence, legal wrangling, resignations characterise Africa’s politics in 2017 – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Violence, legal wrangling, resignations characterise Africa’s politics in 2017 – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Violence, legal wrangling, resignations characterise Africa's politics in 2017
Daily Trust
On January 20, Yahya Jammeh, who had ruled Gambia for 22 years, was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea, ending a post-election political standoff that threatened to provoke a regional military intervention when he clung to power. Jammeh accepted to
Weah: Something good is happening in AfricaThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.