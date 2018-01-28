Violence, low turnout mar Osun LG polls – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Violence, low turnout mar Osun LG polls
The Punch
The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, on Saturday, conducted local government election in the state 10 years after a similar exercise was held. The main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, boycotted the poll but the …
Osun LG election: Voters turn out enmasse, applaud exercise
Blame game, low turnout of voters headline Osun LG poll
Osun Council Poll Peaceful, Turn Out Impressive
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!