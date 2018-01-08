Viral Video Of Snowboarder Outrunning An Avalanche In Spain

If you roll in those circles then chances are you know someone who headed over the European slopes this festive period, boet, strapping on a board or skis and zooming down the mountain.

You won’t see the pictures of them flat on their arses on the kiddies slopes, of course, but those don’t tend to rack up the likes.

A video that is racking up the likes, and doing the rounds in a big way, is Spanish snowboarder Alfons Garcia in a race against nature on December 19.

Complex below:

The athlete is seen carving the Pyrenees mountains and catching air, when all of a sudden one of his landings breaks a plate of snow, triggering a sizeable avalanche as he races down the slope. Garcia’s friends can be heard screaming in encouragement from behind the camera—their voices intensifying while the avalanche grew and picked up speed. It was an intense few seconds, but it all worked out in the end. Garcia was able to outrun the avalanche and make it to safety.

Who doesn’t love a happy ending?

That’ll get the heart pumping.

