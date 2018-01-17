Viral Video "One Corner Dance" Official Music Video Released – Video
One of the smashing single ever to hit African Air waves in 2017 is “One Corner” dance and the music video of the sand has finally been released by the original singer, Patapaa.
The music “One Corner” features Ras Cann and Mr Loyalty. The song went viral in the late 2017 and became one of most search songs on Google and popular in most regions of Ghana, Nigeria, and beyond.
See the official video below….
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!