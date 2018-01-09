Virgin Atlantic optimistic about business with Nigeria in 2018

Virgin Atlantic Airways has expressed optimism about continuing its business with Nigeria and also has plans for the country in the future.

The Airline which has conveyed Nigerians to London in the past sixteen years said it is grateful to Nigeria for its support and as such reiterated its commitments to support social and economic growth in the country, coupled with ambitious plan for the air travel market.

The airline revealed its plans to embark on a further significant programme of investment to the fleet, with the introduction of the A350-1000 from early 2019, as stated by Samuel Lindfield, Head of Virgin Atlantic in Nigeria.

The aircraft A350-100 will offer a superlative level of customer experience, a 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption versus equivalent aircraft, and ambient mood lighting to reduce the effects of jetlag. When combined with the brand new 789-9s and modern A330s, Virgin Atlantic will boast one of the youngest and most fuel efficient fleets in the sky, as explained by Lindfield

The airline which ranks one of the best ten in the world in in-flight entertainment in 2017, said beyond the fleet renewal agenda, it introduced a number of customer-focused initiatives, which help it better give back to the communities it serve in Nigeria.

These include in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity between Lagos and London, a revamped Upper Class food and beverage menu, free chilled bottles of water on arrival and free luggage trolleys for all passengers arriving on Virgin Atlantic in Lagos.

The year 2017 saw Virgin Atlantic in collaboration with British Council ‘Enterprise Challenge’ as its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) in Nigeria. Winners of the exercise were Nasir Yammama and Sophia Uno. The two English outfits had launched the Enterprise Challenge in 2014 to help budding Nigerian entrepreneurs reach for the skies.

The competition provides a platform in Nigeria for young, brilliant entrepreneurial minds to develop their commercial skills and businesses. Nasir and Sophia were the faces of the entrepreneur advertising campaign recently run in Nigeria.

