Visa-free travel to Rwanda for UAE citizens – ArabianBusiness.com

Visa-free travel to Rwanda for UAE citizens
UAE nationals can now travel to Rwanda without prior visa arrangements, the UAE's government announced on Saturday. The announcement is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for …
