 Visionscape will replicate refuse management crisis in Lagos water sector – ERA/FoEN Warns | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Visionscape will replicate refuse management crisis in Lagos water sector – ERA/FoEN Warns

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has asked the Lagos State Government to terminate any agreement it may have entered into with Visionscape in the water sector as its performance in waste management has shown that it will also throw the water sector into crisis. The environmental justice group made the call […]

Visionscape will replicate refuse management crisis in Lagos water sector – ERA/FoEN Warns

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.