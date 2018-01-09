 Visit Benue victims as you visited your son – Omokri tells Buhari | Nigeria Today
Visit Benue victims as you visited your son – Omokri tells Buhari

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make the plight of Nigerians a priority. Omokri a stark critic of the All Progressive Congress on Tuesday queried Buhari for not visiting victims of Benue massacre. He said this was contrary to Buhari’s hurried visited to his son, Yusuf […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

