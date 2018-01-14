Vitafoam nets N190m profit, secures N2bn loan – The Punch
The Punch
Vitafoam nets N190m profit, secures N2bn loan
The Punch
In a bid to boost its working capital, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has secured a four-year N2bn soft loan from the Bank of Industry at a concessionary interest rate. The firm posted N190m net profit for the financial year ended September 30, 2017. The BoI's …
