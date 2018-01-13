Volta Has Lowest Crime Rate – IGP – Peace FM Online
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr David Asante Apeatu, has commended the Volta region for recording the lowest crime rate in the country. The IGP who was addressing chiefs of the Asogli State in Ho as part of a duty tour of the Region, said …
