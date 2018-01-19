W. Africa Crude-Spot deals slow, CPC opts for US oil – Reuters Africa

W. Africa Crude-Spot deals slow, CPC opts for US oil

Reuters Africa

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Nigeria's March loading plans, which had mostly emerged on Friday, show a slight dip on a barrel-per-day basis compared with February. Trading was limited as the market sorted through the new plans, but Angola's Sonangol had …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

