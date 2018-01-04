 Samuel wants more CSKA time to get Eagles’ spot – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Samuel wants more CSKA time to get Eagles’ spot – Vanguard

Samuel wants more CSKA time to get Eagles' spot
Super Eagles fringe player, Aaron Samuel has admitted that he needs more playing time with his club CSKA Moscow to improve his chances of making the Super Eagles squad for the FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia. Aaron Samuel. Samuel said it would be a
