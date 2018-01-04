Samuel wants more CSKA time to get Eagles’ spot – Vanguard
Vanguard
Samuel wants more CSKA time to get Eagles' spot
Vanguard
Super Eagles fringe player, Aaron Samuel has admitted that he needs more playing time with his club CSKA Moscow to improve his chances of making the Super Eagles squad for the FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia. Aaron Samuel. Samuel said it would be a …
