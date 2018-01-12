Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi’s election nullified – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi's election nullified
The Star, Kenya
The Wajir governor election has been nullified on grounds that it was not conducted according to the law. Justice Alfred Mabea has ruled that governor Mohamed Abdi's academic papers were not complete since he doesn't have a genuine degree. Click here …
Court nullifies Wajir gubernatorial election
Wajir's Mohammed Abdi becomes first governor to lose seat in 2017 petition
Big loss for Jubilee as Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi loses seat in petition
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!