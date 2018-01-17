Walcott Joins Everton For £20 Million

Everton have completed the signing of Theo Walcott for £20 million, tying him down for the next three years.

The 28-year-old who was Arsenal’s longest serving player scored 108 goals for the club, and left in search of more playing time.

Walcott has not made a PL appearance this season. And in a bid to lock down a spot in the World Cup squad, he has joined Everton.

“I’ve come to Everton because I want the Club to push to the next level,” Walcott told the official Everton website. “I’m very ambitious and I’ve come here because I want the Club to push to the next level,” Walcott said. And with the players that have come in, I feel like the next level can be reached.

“I’m very excited to be starting a new chapter and I felt this was the right place for me to be. The manager is very ambitious and I feel like the Club is going in the right direction.

“Everton is a club with a great history. The fans are always passionate, they’re great and I always used to find it very tough playing here.

“The Club has won trophies but I want them to win trophies now. The manager is very hungry and it’s just what I need. I’ve had a couple of chats with him and straightaway I felt that hunger and that desire that he wanted from me. I need that and I wanted that.

“I want to be part of something which he’s building and, like I said before, it’s a very ambitious club.

“The fact there’s a new stadium going to be developing in the next few years, it’s exciting times for Everton Football Club. I’m dead excited and I just want to do what I do best which is playing football and expressing myself because I’m excited again, I really am.

“I do really believe that I’m going to give it my all, which is what I always have done, and this place is going to get even more out of me. There’s something about this move which I’ve just felt good about.

“It felt like it was time for me to move on [from Arsenal]. It was sad but it’s exciting at the same time and I want to reignite my career and push Everton to win things as they have done before. I want to be part of something and I feel like this place will offer me that.”

