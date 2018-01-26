Wall Street Vets Raise $50 Million for Crypto Fund of Funds
Sia Nader’s Cryptolux, a cryptocurrency fund-of-funds, aims to take advantage of lessons he drew in the 2008 crash – including the value of humility.
