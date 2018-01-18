Walter Wagbatsoma, Nigerian oil magnate sent to jail in UK – Daily Post Nigeria
|
The Lincolnite
|
Walter Wagbatsoma, Nigerian oil magnate sent to jail in UK
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian businessman Walter Wagbatsoma, 47, was on Wednesday sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment for money laundering in the United Kingdom. Wagbatsoma was also disqualified from being a company director for six years. Recall that a …
