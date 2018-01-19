 Wande Coal, releases new video `Turkey Nla’ – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Wande Coal, releases new video `Turkey Nla’ – Vanguard

Wande Coal, releases new video `Turkey Nla'
The former Mavins Records strong man took to his twitter handle @wandecoal on Thursday to announce the released of the video stating: “Turkey Nla video out now!!!'' The colourful three minutes and 57 seconds video features Olamide's `shaku shaku' dance
