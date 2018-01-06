War of words as follower calls Oritsefemi’s wife prostitute – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
War of words as follower calls Oritsefemi's wife prostitute
Gistmaster (blog)
Self-acclaimed musical Taliban, Oritsefemi is no stranger to anger and true to type, he didn't hesitate to unleash venom on a follower who called his newly wedded wife, a prostitute. Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash in Lagos. The follower wrote:'Your wife …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!