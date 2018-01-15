Warnings of more heatwave conditions across SA – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Warnings of more heatwave conditions across SA
Eyewitness News
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s in Gauteng and parts of Limpopo on Monday afternoon. Picture: ER24. Limpopo · Gauteng · South African Weather Service · Heatwaves. Email; Print. Share · Masechaba Sefularo | about an hour ago. JOHANNESBURG …
SA Weather Services issues heatwave warning for Gauteng
WEATHER: End of Pretoria heatwave
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!