Waste Management Phoenix Open Money – 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open Purse & Payouts

The Waste Management Phoenix Open purse is $6,900,000 for the 2018 tournament at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. The winner of the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,206,000.

The prize fund at the Waste Management Phoenix Open has increased by $200,000 compared to the 2017 tournament where the defending champion, Hideki Matsuyama collected the winner’s check of $1,206,000.

2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open Prize Money

The Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Waste Management Phoenix Open money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

