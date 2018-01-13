 Watch Aand Download: Frank Donga Vs Aunty Rose – “Mouth Odour” | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Aand Download: Frank Donga Vs Aunty Rose – “Mouth Odour”

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

Frank Donga got the craziest new year presents from Aunty Rose… But his clapback is a killer! I wonder how their landlord is surviving. Hahaha!   DOWNLOAD VIDEO HERE! Funny Nigerian Comedy Videos Download, Download Short Nigerian Comedy Videos,9ja Comedy Video Download,Download Nigerian Comedy Skits, Funny Nigeria Comedy Download Nigerian Comedy Cartoon Videos, Naija Comedy […]

The post Watch Aand Download: Frank Donga Vs Aunty Rose – “Mouth Odour” appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.