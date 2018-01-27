Watch And Download: “Azizi” By Viola Karuri

(“Azizi” By Viola Karuri ) Viola Karuri, the new Kenya’s super vocal singer has finally released her yet another brand new hit single sizzling single ”Azizi’ and she’s Kenya’s new girl on the block with a supper dope talent with an amazing vocals. From her heart out in this love tune expressing hurt and disgust that […]

The post Watch And Download: “Azizi” By Viola Karuri appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

