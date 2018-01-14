‘Piece of s***’ – Harvey Weinstein is slapped and abused by a customer in Arizona restaurant – TVNZ
|
Newburgh Gazette
|
'Piece of s***' – Harvey Weinstein is slapped and abused by a customer in Arizona restaurant
TVNZ
Weinstein was dining at the restaurant with his sober coach on Wednesday night when he was stopped by the customer, according to TMZ. The man, called Steve, told TMZ he asked for a photo with Weinstein and was declined, they shook hands and took their …
Harvey Weinstein's sober coach speaks out after movie-mogul was attacked at a Scottsdale restaurant
Harvey Weinstein slapped in the face at restaurant
Harvey Weinstein Video Shows Restaurant Attack
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!