 Watch Niniola’s Colourful New Video For “Saro” | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nobody is stopping Niniola this year.

Following the release of her debut album, This Is Me, the self-acclaimed Nigerian Queen of Afrohouse has dropped the video for a song Saro.

Saro, a song produced by Sarz, is the third official single off the album, which had hit singles that are still tearing the airwaves like Maradona and Sicker.

Watch the colourful video for Saro, which was directed by Clarence Peters, below:

