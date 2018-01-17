WATCH: Strike at Unisa’s campuses – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
WATCH: Strike at Unisa's campuses
Independent Online
Pretoria – Unisa's current and prospective students are angry at a group of protesters outside the Sunnyside campus today. The group under the umbrella of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) staged a protest at both the …
UPDATE: Nehawu goes on strike at Unisa
Nehawu members to go on strike at all Unisa campuses
Prospective Unisa students storm Durban campus
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!