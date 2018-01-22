 Watch This Video If You Think You Or A Friend Might Have A Social Media Addiction (Which Leads To Depression) | Nigeria Today
Watch This Video If You Think You Or A Friend Might Have A Social Media Addiction (Which Leads To Depression)

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Health

You’re an addict, but you just don’t know it yet.

This month, BBC Future is exploring social media’s impact on mental health and well-being, and you can bet those stories are going to push a few buttons.

Ever caught yourself scrolling through social media whilst at a robot? Ever felt shitty because your picture didn’t quite rack up the likes you thought it would?

Oh dear – you might just have a serious problem on your hands.

We’ll tee this one up from the BBC story:

Social media addiction has been a much-flouted term lately; maybe it’s because it’s January and users are looking to be more active and spend less time online, or maybe that’s because social media can have a negative impact on our mental well-being. But a growing body of research is seriously considering whether problematic and excessive social media usage could be pathological and, in turn, designated as a mental health disorder.

To the video we go:

Step back from the screen.

Pat a dog. Stroke a cat. Hug a friend. Shame a neighbour for watering their garden. Stop posting crummy travel quotes to Instagram and using the hashtag #wanderlust.

And be warned, influencers, not everyone is a big fan.

[source:bbcfuture]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

