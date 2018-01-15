Watch Video Angry Youths Destroying Ojodu Abiodun Police Station In Ojodu Berger, Ogun State
Ojodu Abiodun Police Station in Ojodu Berger, Ogun State was attacked by angry youths after a SARS Officer attached to the station allegedly shot dead a young man in the community. Watch Below.. IT’S HAPPENING! IT’S GOING DOWN! BUHARI CAN STILL CONTINUE DO NOTHING Ojodu Abiodun Police Station in Ojodu Berger, Ogun State was […]
The post Watch Video Angry Youths Destroying Ojodu Abiodun Police Station In Ojodu Berger, Ogun State appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!