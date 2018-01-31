Watch: Waje Ft Yemi Alade – I’m Available

Two of Nigeria’s best female musicians, Waje and Yemi Alade, has released the video of their collaboration, I’m Available and it is just perfect for ladies.

The song was directed by Ovie.

Watch below:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

