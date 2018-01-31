Watch: Waje Ft Yemi Alade – I’m Available
Two of Nigeria’s best female musicians, Waje and Yemi Alade, has released the video of their collaboration, I’m Available and it is just perfect for ladies.
The song was directed by Ovie.
Watch below:
