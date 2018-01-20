Water rapidly running out in Cape Town – Press Herald
Water rapidly running out in Cape Town
South African officials say 'Day Zero' will be April 21, when the city of 4 million is expected to run dry. By Robyn DixonTribune News Service. Share. facebook · tweet · email · print. Read Article. A sign warns residents of water restrictions in Cape …
