 Watford sack manager | Nigeria Today
Watford sack manager

Posted on Jan 21, 2018

English clubside Watford FC sacked manager Marco Silva on Sunday after a poor run of results. The club blamed a rival Premier League club’s “unwarranted approach” to sign the Portuguese earlier this season as the catalyst for the decision. Reports in the British media had claimed that Everton FC had targeted Silva in their quest to replace Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

