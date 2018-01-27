We are committed to adequate budgetary allocation for immunisation, says NASS



The National Assembly has assured Nigerians and members of the international community of its commitment to ensure adequate budgetary allocation and release for procurement of vaccines and effective immunization of Nigerian children.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Health Hon. Muhammad Usman disclosed this at a 2-day retreat on Nigeria Strategy for Immunization and Primary healthcare (PHC) Strengthening. According to Muhammad, the House of Representative and the Senate are concluding effective legislations to guarantee adequate funds for vaccine procurement, immunisation services and PHC in general, beginning from the 2018 financial year.

The lawmaker assured the donors and development partners of the personal commitment of both the Senate President, Bukola Salaki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to ensuring budgetary allocation and timely release of required funds for immunization and PHC services in the country.

Muhammad recalled commendable efforts made by both chambers to ensure the safety and survival of Nigerian children stressing that they were convinced that the nation was capable of funding immunization services and other PHC services for the entire citizenry. He commended the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, other donors and development partners and the ED/CEO-NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib for his dynamic leadership at effectively driving the national PHC agenda.

