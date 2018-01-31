We are going after tax defaulters – Adeosun

Minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun says the federal government is updating it’s tax law with the aim of going after defaulters to boost collection and raise Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio.

Adeosun disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Abuja , saying Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio which is currently at 6 percent is among the lowest in the World.

She hinted that federal government was approaching the national assembly to amend the law on gas flaring and have the word ‘penalty’ replace ‘charge’ noting that Just that one word has potentially cost Nigeria billions of dollars. She maintained that international oil companies don’t pay for gas flaring, according to her, they flare, pay the charge on which they get tax relief, which she say was bad drafting.

Adeosun said Nigeria was recovering from a contraction of its economy in 2016, the first in 25 years, and was seeking revenue sources to plug a $25 billion infrastructure gap and fund a record 2018 budget of N8.6trillion presented in December.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

