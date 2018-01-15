“We Are Making Money, You’re Making Noise” – CDQ Blasts M.I Abaga (WATCH VIDEO)

Nigerian ace rapper, M.I Abaga who has been an advocate of restoration of the lost glory of Nigeria rap culture has received a heavy backlash from fellow Nigerian rapper CDQ.

M.I made a statement after his performance at SoundCity MVP Awards urging Nigerian rappers to pick up their pens and write dope punchlines while emphasizing on the need to step up Naija Hip-hop.

Meanwhile, Rapper CDQ took to social media to blast a senior rapper telling him to sit down and stop making noise. According to CDQ, Hip hop is Hip-hop, there is nothing like Naija Hip-hop.

