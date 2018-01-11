 We Are Peace Loving People – Fulani Group, Miyetti Allah | Nigeria Today
We Are Peace Loving People – Fulani Group, Miyetti Allah

Posted on Jan 11, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Fulani socio-cultural organisation, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, says they are peace loving people. The group further stated that they were never consulted or their opinions included in the Anti-Open Grazing law that became operational in Benue State since November 1st, 2017. That, according to observers, might be the justification for the recent attacks by […]

The post We Are Peace Loving People – Fulani Group, Miyetti Allah appeared first on Ngyab .

