 “We Are Ready To Produce The Next President Of Nigeria” – Aegis of Middle Belt Youth Forum | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“We Are Ready To Produce The Next President Of Nigeria” – Aegis of Middle Belt Youth Forum

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

 Aegis of Middle Belt Youth Forum has revealed that they are ready to produce the next president of Nigeria and  advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 Presidential election, following his inability to address herdsmen killings that has consumed several lives in the region. “A credible presidential candidate has merged from the Middle […]

The post “We Are Ready To Produce The Next President Of Nigeria” – Aegis of Middle Belt Youth Forum appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.