 We Are Tired Of Always Observing A Minute Silence – Ekweremadu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We Are Tired Of Always Observing A Minute Silence – Ekweremadu

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Deputy Senate president, Sen Ike Ekweremadu has on Tuesday condemned the recent attack and killings of innocent people by allegedly Fulani herdsmen, noting that the ‘Nigerian Senate’ is tired of observing a minute silence for the dead. Ekweremadu spewed his anger on the recent Benue and Taraba killings on today’s senate plenary, saying that […]

The post We Are Tired Of Always Observing A Minute Silence – Ekweremadu appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.