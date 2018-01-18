We can stand your bad policies, but you can’t restraint us from protecting ourselves , Bruce warns Buhari

The senator representing Bayesla east senatorial district, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says president Muhammadu Buhari was wrong when he asked Benue leaders to show restraint when dealing with killers Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement on Twitter, Senator Bruce wondered what the president meant when he asked people who are being slaughtered to show restraint. He said the greatest weakness of the govern was the failure to speak one’s mind for fear of the powerful. He added that it was inhuman for the president to ask those he supposed to protect to show restraint in front of those who are ready to slaughter them and be killed, instead of defending themselves.

I honestly dont understand how we can ask those being slaughtered to show “restraint”. What does that mean? Does it mean when killers come for you, you should show ‘restraint’ and present yourself to be killed before you are seen to be a good citizen? That’s suicide not restraint

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 16, 2018

The greatest weakness is a failure to speak one’s mind for fear of the powerful. We can stand the economic retrogression we‘ve endured for 2 years. But it’s inhuman to ask us to show restraint when we are being murdered. Govt is to protect law abiding citizens, not restrain them! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 17, 2018

