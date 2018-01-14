 We cannot blame Trump, at all – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We cannot blame Trump, at all – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

We cannot blame Trump, at all
Vanguard
When Donald Trump, the president of the United States America last week used derogatory words to describe some countries, one cannot debate the fact that Nigeria was on his mind. Although he did not disclose this, no one should be in doubt on Trump's

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.