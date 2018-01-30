 “We cannot evict herdsmen from our state but…” – Ebonyi Governor | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“We cannot evict herdsmen from our state but…” – Ebonyi Governor

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A former Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti,  visited Gov. Fayose of Ekiti State where he solicited support for his presidential ambition. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamido appealed to party leaders to form a strong alliance so that the party could win the 2019 poll. “We can defeat […]

The post “We cannot evict herdsmen from our state but…” – Ebonyi Governor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.