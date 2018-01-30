We did not hack African Union headquarters- China

China and the African Union on Monday dismissed a report in French Media which said that Beijing had bugged the regional bloc’s headquarters in the Ethiopian capital. An article published Friday in Le Monde, quoting anonymous AU sources, reported that data from computers in the Chinese-built building had been transferred nightly to Chinese servers for five years. After the massive hack was discovered a year ago, the building’s IT system including servers was changed, according to the Media.

