We Didn’t Clear NABDA DG – EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it has not cleared the director general of National Biotechnology Development Development Agency, Prof Lucy Ogbadu over allegation of criminal impropriety. In a statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren which read in parts “EFCC wishesw to dissociate itself from recent reports in sections of the […]
The post We Didn’t Clear NABDA DG – EFCC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
