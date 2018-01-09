We Didn’t Clear NABDA DG – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it has not cleared the director general of National Biotechnology Development Development Agency, Prof Lucy Ogbadu over allegation of criminal impropriety. In a statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren which read in parts “EFCC wishesw to dissociate itself from recent reports in sections of the […]

The post We Didn’t Clear NABDA DG – EFCC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

