We don’t collect money to air music videos – Trace TV Boss

By Rotimi AgBana

Contrary to allegations that went viral, the management of Trace TV has come out to correct the impression that it demands monetary gratification from artistes to air their music videos on its channels. In a conscious effort aimed at correcting the derogatory notion, the management of the leading African music and youth entertainment channel has revealed its music video selection criteria to the public to forestall further negative suspicions, insinuations or false allegations.

According to Trace’s West Africa Managing Director, Mr. Sam Onyemelukwe, in spite of the Channel’s openness and transparency, artistes and the public still think otherwise.

“For years, despite constant communication, there has been speculation by artistes and the music industry at large about what it really takes to get a music video on Trace channels. We understand the demand because artistes know that getting their video on high rotation on Trace could change their life and make them a superstar.”

Speaking further he said; “A fundamental rule of economics is when there is high demand and low supply, there is an imbalance and the demand will skyrocket. That is true of Trace because there are only about 50 videos in rotation on the channel at any one time; meanwhile, the channels receive over 100 new video submissions a week. As spelt out in the newly released selection guidelines, Trace does not charge for video submission or airplay. On the contrary, royalties are paid to artists and record labels for broadcasting their works.”

