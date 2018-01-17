We Had Hot S1x On His Golf Course And I Was Paid $130,000 To Mechionu – The P0rn Star Confessed She Had An Extramarital Affair With President Trump

A p20rn star who was reportedly paid $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election for her silence over an alleged s21xual relationship she had with Donald Trump a decade earlier told Slate magazine that the alleged affair lasted “nearly a year,” the online magazine reported Tuesday. According to Slate magazine editor in chief Jacob Weisberg, Stephanie […]

The post We Had Hot S1x On His Golf Course And I Was Paid $130,000 To Mechionu – The P0rn Star Confessed She Had An Extramarital Affair With President Trump appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

