We Have Defeated Boko Haram – Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has insisted that terror group, Boko Haram has been defeated. He added that all there is needed was for peace to be restored to the beleaguered North East. The army chief made his declaration at a special service to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, […]

