 We have no case to answer, Jonathan’s cousin, wife tell court | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We have no case to answer, Jonathan’s cousin, wife tell court

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Mr Azibaola Roberts and his wife Stella,  have told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that they have no case to answer over an alleged 40 million dollars fraud. Roberts is a  cousin to former President, Goodluck Jonathan. Roberts and his wife are standing trial on a nine-count charge of fraud, arising from the  money received from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, for a contract they did not execute.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.