We have no refineries; we have scraps – Dele Sobowale – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
We have no refineries; we have scraps – Dele Sobowale
Vanguard
The corporation's refineries should be allowed to wither away in our view— FBNQuest Capital Limited, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc. ONE of the reasons Nigeria has never developed as well as her great potentials will suggest is that we live on …
Fuel scarcity and return of subsidy
Fuel pricing: Kachikwu's desperate options
BACK PAGE: Frittering Away The Last Breath
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!